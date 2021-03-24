'Close ally' of Marjorie Taylor Greene caught on video inside the US Capitol on Jan 6
(Instagram/Ballotpedia)

CNN reported last month that "a close ally" of Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene partook in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Now, CNN reports that there's footage showing Anthony Aguero inside the building on that day.

Aguero refused to say whether or not he was inside the building and claimed he went to the Capitol as an "independent journalist" to document the event, but videos reviewed by CNN's KFile are the first visual confirmation that Aguero breached the building. He can be heard chanting "heave ho" as rioters were attempting to break in on the West Side of the Capitol.

Another video filmed immediately following the riot, Aguero said "a message was sent" by the rioters, later describing them as "patriots."

"These politicians are not going to continue to get away with the abuse as they've been doing. We will continue to press on these individuals," he said.

One video posted to Instagram shows Aguero inside the Rotunda among a throng of rioters being held back by police. According to CNN, it's not clear how long he was inside the Capitol or how he entered.


As CNN points out, Aguero and Greene have worked together on causes such as immigration and have attended pro-Trump rallies together. Videos cited by CNN show Greene repeatedly calling Aguero "amazing" and a "friend."