'I so disagree': Marjorie Taylor Greene rips Ron DeSantis for 'funny' migrant flights

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) publicly admonished two Republican governors' decisions to bus and fly migrants to blue states.

During an event on Thursday, Greene explained why she objected to the tactic that has been used by Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott.

"The Democrats do not care; they want it to happen!" Greene told a group of supporters in Georgia. "Now, I know it makes great headlines on Fox News and we laugh and it's funny when we see bus loads get dropped off like in Martha's Vineyard. We're, like, ha ha ha. You know? Or we see them dropped off in front of Kamala Harris' house and we're like, oh, the border czar, should she care now?"

"Let me tell you, though, I so disagree with that," she continued. "That is the same thing as putting them on airplanes and shipping them all over the country! And it's Republicans doing it! I know Gov. Abbott is trying to do something. I know Gov. DeSantis wants to do something about it but I disagree with sending them all over the country because we ended up with them getting off the bus and in Chattanooga in Dade County!"

Greene argued that the migrant stunts were backfiring on Republicans.

"In little bitty Dade County, our sheriff is up there having to deal with illegal immigrants just deciding to get off [the bus] and deciding to live in Dade County!" the exasperated lawmaker ranted. "Why? Probably because they thought it was Miami, Dade County."

Greene added: "It's kind of funny if you think about it."

A video clip of the Whitfield County Republican Party event was posted on Twitter by Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Lautaro Grinspan.

Watch the video below.