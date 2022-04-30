Marjorie Taylor Greene goes off on strange rant about women being manipulated into abortions by Satan

On Friday, in a new video, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appeared to suggest that women who have abortions were manipulated into it by Satan, who promised them they would be married if they did so.

"It's whispered, softly and gently, into your ears and into your soul," said Greene. "And he tells you it's okay, and he says it's just this one thing, you're just going to get it done, get it over with, and then he tells you a promise. He promises you all these dreams that you have in your heart."

"And that's how Satan sells a sin, and that's how he sells abortion," continued Greene. "He tells a woman that all you have to do is you're just going to go to this clinic, just going to get it over with, you know. And then you're going to — that guy, he's going to stay with you, that boyfriend or the guy, whoever he is, he's going to marry you, sweep you off your feet."

Watch below: