Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Scientists have been wrong over and over and over since the beginning of time'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) asserted on Thursday that scientists have been wrong "since the beginning of time."

During an interview on Real America's Voice, Steve Bannon told Greene that Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine had criticized her and other conservatives for their campaign against Covid-19 vaccines.

Bannon asked Greene if she was responsible for "200,000 deaths" that could have been prevented if people were vaccinated.

"The only people responsible for deaths are the people that created Covid-19 and they should be held accountable," Greene replied.

Greene went on to refer to Hotez as "Mr. Bowtie, who calls himself a scientist."

"He thinks he's the authority of truth," she complained. "Here's the situation, scientists have been wrong over and over and over since the beginning of time. So just because he's a scientist doesn't mean he's right."

Although the word "science" did not enter the English language until 1834, Thales of Milets was thought to be one of the first scientists in ancient Greece between 624 B.C.E. and 545 B.C.E. Astronomers, however, believe that the universe is at least 13.8 billion years old.

Being "wrong" is part of the scientific method, which requires testing a hypothesis to determine if assumptions are true.

Greene also falsely claimed that unvaccinated people do not spread Covid-19.

"Cases keep rising and guess what, I'm not sick," she said. "I'm not going around being a super spreader. You're not, Steve. People that are not vaccinated are not spreading Covid all around and we're not sick."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.