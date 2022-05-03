Marjorie Taylor Greene ignites a furious backlash after suggesting leaked SCOTUS draft is proof 'our God is bigger'
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is under fire after celebrating a leaked Supreme Court draft document that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Greene on Monday night lashed out at Democratic Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, who expressed his concern with the draft ruling.

“As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient's room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government,” Warnock tweeted. “I'll always fight to protect a woman's right to choose. And that will never change.”

In response, Greene suggested that Warnock was not being true to his faith.

“There is no pastor ordained by God that would support killing God’s creation in the womb,” she tweeted. “You are a liar. A fraud. And a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Shame on you.”

Greene later posted an image from an anti-abortion rally outside the Supreme Court, and added the caption: “Our God is bigger.”

Her remark set off a wave of criticism on the social media platform.

“This is exactly what an unserious person with an unexamined faith would tweet,” said former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL).

“Your Christo–fascist movement is tiny, but violent,” added author Jason Cranford Teague.

“That statement required a mind-boggling level of stupidity and arrogance,” remarked journalist Jack Kuenzie.

“I thought Jesus said he was the only one who can judge; who the hell are you to judge someone's Christianity?” wondered former Trump supporter David Weissman.

“F*ck every single one of you Bible thumping psychopaths. Jesus don’t claim you, you’d literally be the ones who hung him on the cross,” said Twitch streamer Kaceytron.

“Stop fat shaming Donald Trump,” joked Twitter user Marie Connor.

“God is greater than your god,” said conservative commentator Bill Kristol in response to Greene's tweet.

