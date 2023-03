Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took the Speaker's chair for the first time during a House session on Wednesday.

After Greene called the House to order, the House clerk read a proclamation from Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

"I hereby appoint the Honorable Marjorie Taylor Greene to act as Speaker Pro Tempore on this day. Signed, Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House of Representatives," the clerk read.

The clip of Greene quickly went viral on Twitter.

Watch the video at this link.