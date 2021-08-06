Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests Republicans use their ‘Second Amendment rights’ to ‘welcome’ Biden’s ‘police state friends’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gleefully suggested to an Alabama Republican women's group they could shoot volunteers supporting President Joe Biden's program to educate Americans door-to-door about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“You lucky people in Alabama might get a knock on your door because I hear Alabama might be one of the most unvaccinated states in the nation," the Georgia Congresswoman last month told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women in leaked video posted by popular progressive pundit David Pakman, as the Alabama Political Reporter and NBC News report.

The crowd, hearing Alabama was among the least vaccinated states, cheered.

"Well, Joe Biden wants to come talk to you guys. He's going to be sending one of his police state friends to your front door to knock on the door, take down your name, your address, your family members' names your phone numbers, your cell phone numbers, probably ask for your social security number, and whether you've taken the vaccine or not," she lied.

"Yeah, well, what they don't know is in the south, we all love our Second Amendment rights. And we're not real big on strangers showing up on our front door, are we?" Greene claimed. "They might not like the welcome they get."

A viewer of mine secretly recorded this video of @mtgreenee hinting at using guns to shoot door-to-door vaccinators at an event in Alabama recently pic.twitter.com/cjmUJ8UWI9

— David Pakman (@dpakman) August 3, 2021