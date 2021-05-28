CNN host face palms after hearing Marjorie Taylor Greene supporter's defense of her Holocaust comments

CNN host John Berman found himself at a loss for words on Friday after listening to a supporter of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) defend her comparison of public health advocates to Nazis.

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan interviewed a Georgia voter about Greene and her declaration that businesses that require proof of vaccination are just like the Nazis who forced Jews to wear yellow stars in the years leading up to the Holocaust.

While the Greene supporter initially said that she hadn't heard Greene's remarks, O'Sullivan helpfully informed her that the congresswoman "compared COVID restrictions to the Holocaust."

"Well, I can understand that!" the Greene supporter replied. "Mengele, the Nazi, he used children and people to experiment with experimental drugs."

"So you're talking about the vaccine?" asked a confused O'Sullivan.

"Yes," the woman replied.

CNN then cut back to Berman, who had his head planted firmly in his palm.

Watch the video below.


Host face palms after hearing Marjorie Taylor Greene supporter's defense of her Holocaust comments www.youtube.com