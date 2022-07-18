Twitter refuses to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene's transphobic tweets bullying an official

Twitter has been caught in another problem of applying their rules to some and not others.
Axios mentioned the recent transphobic tweets from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) directly targeting Adm. Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health for the U.S Department of Health and Human Services. Twitter said that they would label the tweets instead.
The site tends to label harassment instead of removing it when it comes to elected officials who violate their terms of service. Individuals will have to click through the warning to see the tweet. If Greene was a regular individual she would have likely been suspended. In the case of Greene, her individual personal Twitter account has been banned, but her official government account has been allowed to flourish.
Greene's tweet misgendered Levine while also using "vile terminology" to describe her gender reassignment surgery.
"The Tweet you referenced violated the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct," Twitter said when Axios reached out to the site for comment. "However, we’ve determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible, and has been labeled in line with our policies."
They didn't elaborate how it could be in the public interest to attack someone personally unless it's in the public interest to see Greene's behavior.