Marjorie Taylor Greene: Texts begging him to stop riot ‘completely show that President Trump is innocent’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) argued this week that text messages urging then-President Donald Trump to call off the riot on Jan. 6 prove that he is "innocent" of inciting the deadly incident.
During a Tuesday interview on OAN, Greene spoke about text messages that Fox News hosts sent to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as the attack was underway. In the messages, hosts Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade and Sean Hannity begged the president to call off the attack by issuing a public statement.
Greene said that the messages prove that the former president is "innocent."
"I think the text messages just completely show that President Trump is innocent," Greene asserted. "All of us are innocent. The riot shouldn't have happened and we were all against it just like we've said all along."
READ: Marjorie Taylor Greene fears plot to kill her but says 'January 6 was just a riot at the Capitol'
The lawmaker did not immediately explain how text messages from Fox News hosts prove that Trump is innocent of riot incitement, which was broadcast on live video.
Watch the video clip below from OAN.