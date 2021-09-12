QAnon congresswoman calls Democrats Nazis — while lying on Twitter about vaccine safety

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) is was caught spreading disinformation about coronavirus vaccines on social media on Saturday.

Greene spread the lie about the vaccines by complaining about nurses who have received vaccination being fired from the jobs for being threats to public health.

"They are Nazi's. The Democrats, media, and the left called President Trump and all of us Nazi's for 5 years and never once did Trump or any of us segregate, discriminate, or treat people this way," she complained.

"When are Democrats going to stop being dictators and actually read and trust the science that they claim to believe?" she asked, posting a screengrab of a story falsely claiming fully vaccinated healthcare workers are a threat to patients.

But the story Greene shared is disinformation, as Reuters reported last month.

Reuters noted that people on social media were sharing a story "posted by the anti-vaccine campaign group Children's Health Defense on Aug. 23, 2021 with the headline: 'Study: Fully Vaccinated Healthcare Workers Carry 251 Times Viral Load, Pose Threat to Unvaccinated Patients, Co-Workers.'"

"This, however, was not the premise of the study. Rather, it sought to compare viral loads among workers with Delta variant vs previous variants of SARS-CoV-2," Reuters reported.

The study was also of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which has not been authorized for use inside the United States.

"The paper does not conclude that fully vaccinated healthcare workers carry 251 times the viral load of the virus compared to unvaccinated healthcare workers. Rather, it concludes that 'viral loads of breakthrough Delta variant infection cases were 251 times higher than those of cases infected with old strains detected between March-April 2020.' It adds that it found no correlation between vaccine-induced neutralizing antibody levels, and viral loads or developing symptoms," Reuters reported.

Twitter has suspended Greene multiple times for spreading vaccine misinformation on their social media platform. But the company keeps allowing her to return, even though she keeps pushing discredited disinformation during the pandemic.







