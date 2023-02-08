'You violated me!' Sparks fly as Marjorie Taylor Greene airs personal grievances at hearing

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) aired her personal grievances against Twitter at a contentious House Oversight hearing on Wednesday.

The hearing was set to focus on suppressing a story about Hunter Biden, but Greene grilled Twitter's former Global Head of Trust & Safety, Yoel Roth. She excoriated him because her account had been permanently suspended for Covid misinformation until it was reinstated under Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter.

"You didn't shadow ban or permanently ban my Democrat opponent," Greene complained. "No, you did that to me. And that was wrong, and it was against the law. It's not only me that you violated my First Amendment rights; you violated countless conservative Americans."

"Guess what," she told Roth. "I'm so glad that you're censored now, and I'm so glad you've lost your job. Thank God Elon Musk bought Twitter."

At one point, Greene held up giant posters of her banned tweets.

"You violated me," she insisted. "You called that Covid misinformation. By the way, I'm a member of Congress, and you're not."

Following Greene's questioning, Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) asked Roth why Greene had been suspended from the platform.

"Her personal account was banned from Twitter after repeated written notices due to repeated violations of Twitter rules," Roth stated. "The congresswoman repeatedly violated Twitter's policies about sharing misinformation about Covid-19. She received multiple written warnings about that conduct."

Greene interrupted, demanding a "point of personal privilege."

"It's still my time," Gomez countered.

Despite protestations from ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Comer allowed Greene a moment to speak. But he immediately shut her down after she tried to question the witness.

"Does she get to reopen her questioning?" Raskin asked.

"No, we'll go back to Mr. Gomez," Comer said. "And, Mr. Gomez, please remember the decorum of the committee."

"The gentle lady from Georgia was suspended for knowingly and consistently spreading conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccines, right, which is shameful, shameful, especially in a pandemic where millions have lost their lives," Gomez noted.

Watch the video below from the House Oversight Committee.