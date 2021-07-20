Marjorie Taylor Greene takes her lies to Newsmax after Twitter suspension

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went on Newsmax on Monday night to spread the same lies about Coronavirus that resulted in her receiving a twelve-hour ban from Twitter.

Explaining what had caused her suspension, Greene said, "and I also talked about the majority of deaths were over age 65 and that our healthy working population and kids in school are not of risk of dying of COVID-19. These are the facts because these are the statistics."

In reality, the CDC website shows 491 Americans under the age of 18 have perished so far during the pandemic. There are 100,684 Americans under the age of 65 who have died from COVID-19.

"Also, the CDC website reports that 6,000 people have died after taking the COVID-19 vaccine," Greene falsely claimed.

The CDC website does not show any such thing.

Greene is referring to misinformation the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The misinformation about the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System was fact-checked by the Associated Press in February, FactCheck.org in March, the CDC itself in April, and Reuters in May.

Anyone can submit a report to the system.

"VAERS accepts reports of adverse events and reactions that occur following vaccination. Healthcare providers, vaccine manufacturers, and the public can submit reports to VAERS. While very important in monitoring vaccine safety, VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable. Most reports to VAERS are voluntary, which means they are subject to biases. This creates specific limitations on how the data can be used scientifically. Data from VAERS reports should always be interpreted with these limitations in mind," the CDC explains.



