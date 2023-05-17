'This is an administration that's unhinged': Marjorie Taylor Green says Biden 'pillaged' Americans

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) blamed President Joe Biden for the rape and pillage of Americans.

During a Wednesday appearance on War Room, Greene urged followers to support her plan to impeach several members of the Biden administration. She suggested there could be other "impeachment weeks."

Greene defended herself after host Steve Bannon noted that it would be difficult to win over Republican support for impeaching five officials this week.

"Aren't they going to say, 'This is over the top; you're going to have Rachel Maddow saying bad things about us; you're going to have Chris Hayes making fun of us?'" Bannon asked.

"It's not enough, and I'll tell you why," Green replied. "The American people have been used, abused; they've basically been raped and pillaged and sold out to the rest of the world by this town right here."

Greene said there could be other impeachment binges in the coming weeks.

"This is the first impeachment week," she snapped. "And actually, I'm going to say we should go further. I believe in firing people. I believe in laying off people."

The lawmaker suggested Americans who were "raped and pillaged" had Biden to blame.

"This is an administration that is unhinged," she added. "It's absolutely unhinged. "They have politicized every single department, every single agency."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.