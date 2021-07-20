'Your question is a violation of my rights!' Marjorie Taylor Greene gets snippy when asked if she's been vaccinated

QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday got snippy when she got asked if she had been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
While talking with reporters, Greene was asked if she had received a vaccination given the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is spreading significantly more quickly than earlier mutations of the virus.
Greene immediately reacted with indignation.
"Your first question is a violation of my HIPPA rights," she replied. "See, with HIPPA rights, adults don't have to reveal our medical records, and that also involves her vaccine records."
Simply asking a question about someone's vaccination status is not a violation of HIPPA, as there is no attempt to coerce them into revealing that information against their will.
Watch the video below.
Question: Have you yourself been vaccinated? Greene: Your first question is a violation of my HIPAA rights https://t.co/JuHDovV2mC— Acyn (@Acyn) 1626815448.0