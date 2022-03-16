Video appears to show Marjorie Taylor Greene refusing to applaud Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress
Twitter/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) allegedly refused to applaud Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday after he gave a speech to a joint session of the United States Congress.

MeidasTouch flagged a video of Greene's reaction to Zelenskyy.

As he finished speaking, members of Congress gave the Ukrainian president a standing ovation. But Greene could be seen not applauding. Instead, she grabbed her mobile phone. At that point, Greene moved off-camera. It was unclear if she attempted to applaud while holding her phone.

Watch the video below.

