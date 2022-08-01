Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to be Donald Trump's vice president

United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) revealed to the right-wing media outlet Real America's Voice over the weekend that she would be "honored" if former President Donald Trump asked her to be his running mate if he wins the Republican Party's presidential nomination in 2024.
Trump is expected to announce his fourth White House bid in the near future but has made no indication of who he would add to the ticket.
Greene shared her aspirations at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.
"So what do you do with the fact that as people look forward to 2024, I think there's consensus mostly among our audience anyway and with most of the people that I've spoken with here that Donald Trump needs to be the nominee and anybody else is sort of a distraction at this point. At least that's what I'm hearing from people. But then I hear the words MTG mentioned a lot as somebody who'd be a great running mate for Donald Trump. I just wonder what, what you do with that?" the Real America's Voice correspondent asked Greene.
"Well you know what I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration," an elated Greene replied before gushing over Trump. "I love [former] President Trump. I never, I never hide that fact. I think he's wonderful. I have a great relationship with him. I talk to him frequently. I'm so thankful for him and his family, as we all are, and I defend him all the time. I swear I would fight for that man because he fought for us and that's the kinda president we need back. And if he were to ask me, of course, I would be honored."
Watch below or at this link.
\u201cFrom upside down world: Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks she has a shot at being Vice President.\u201d— Mike Sington (@Mike Sington) 1659371640