Republican AG slams conspiracies that dead people voted in Arizona in blistering new report

In a letter to Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann on Monday, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich put to bed yet another conspiracy theory from Trump supporters alleging voter fraud in the state, according to local reporter Garrett Archer.
The claim in question, promoted by the security firm, Cyber Ninjas, that conducted a controversial partisan audit into Maricopa County's elections, was that ballots had been cast fraudulently in the name of dead voters — something that Brnovich's Election Integrity Unit investigated and found meritless.
"Our agents investigated all individuals that Cyber Ninjas reported as dead, and many were very surprised to learn that they were allegedly deceased," wrote Brnovich. "In addition, we received dead voter reports from other sources that were also reviewed. Three reports were submitted to the EIU that combined alleged 409 dead voters. One additional report, making no distinction between dead voters and dead registrants, included 5,943 registrations. Once again, these claims were thoroughly investigated and resulted in only a handful of potential cases."
"Some were so absurd the names and birthdates didn't even match the deceased, and others included dates of death after the election," Brnovich continued. "While our office has successfully prosecuted other instances of dead voters, these cases were ultimately determined to be isolated instances." The claims made by Cyber Ninjas, Brnovich concluded, are "insufficient and not corroborated."
Cyber Ninjas' "audit" was widely criticized for its lack of transparency — which resulted in the company being held in contempt of court for withholding public records — and for pursuing conspiracy theories like hunting for bamboo fibers in ballots to look for Asian forgeries. The company's final report, despite putting forward allegations of dead voters and other claimed irregularities, still found President Joe Biden legitimately won Arizona.
Brnovich, himself a Republican, is currently running in the GOP Senate primary to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, but he has struggled to raise money and gain voter support, particularly after former President Donald Trump passed him over in favor of endorsing tech executive Blake Masters for the race.
