Watch: Racist man laughed after nearly running over Black teens – now he’s facing multiple charges

A Mississippi man has been charged with nine counts of simple assault-attempt by physical menace to create fear after he was seen on video driving in a threatening manner near teenagers who were riding bicycles, News3 reports.

In the video, Mark Hall can heard saying, "gonna get a few points" before driving through the group of teens at 37 miles per hour. One of the teens told News3 that another teen's bike was clipped by Hall's car as he drove past.

Hall can also be heard in the video using the N-word towards the teens.

“It’s still people that’s like that in the world,” said one of the teens, Jeremiah Crum. “Even though you don’t want to see it, you have to accept the truth and what it is that it’s still people like that in the community.”

“My son should be able to live his life, to grow up and to be a productive young man,” parent Willie Hill said. “Not to fear if he is going to be mowed down by someone that has complete disregard because his tan is darker than his.”

