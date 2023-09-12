Election fraud-tainted GOP pastor announces run for House seat

Former Baptist pastor Mark Harris has announced he will run for U.S. House of Representatives after being investigated for election fraud.

As Politico reported, Harris intends to run for North Carolina's 8th District, which is being vacated by Rep. Dan Bishop (R) so he can run for state attorney general.

A previous run for the House was mired in controversy after McCrae Dowless, a consultant hired by Harris, was accused of illegally using absentee ballots. Dowless was convicted of conspiracy of obstruction and possession of absentee ballots.

Harris was cleared in 2020 after an investigation by Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

"[In] 2020, Democrats stole the election from Donald Trump. The year before, they did it to me," Harris said on Tuesday. "Well, in 2024, President Trump is making a comeback, and so am I."

Watch Harris' campaign announcement below.