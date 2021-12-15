The House voted 222-208 on Tuesday night to refer a criminal contempt charge against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Department of Justice.
Only two Republicans, Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, voted to hold Meadows in contempt.
It marked the first time the House has voted to hold a former member of Congress in contempt since the 1830s, according to the chamber’s records.
It was also the second time the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection pursued contempt charges against a witness for defying a subpoena.
A federal grand jury indicted Trump adviser Steve Bannon for criminal contempt on Nov. 12 in response to a referral from the House.
Meadows initially cooperated with the select committee by providing documents, before reversing course and refusing to testify.