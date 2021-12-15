"We can only imagine how high his rage is peaking tonight now that a federal judge who he appointed has dismissed Donald Trump's frivolous lawsuit to block the Treasury from handing over Donald Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee," O'Donnell said.



O'Donnell said Trump's anger over U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden's ruling is "accompanied tonight by his rage" that his longtime accountant, Donald Bender, testified recently before a New York grand jury investigating the former president's financial practices.

"And all of that rage comes on top of the more than 24 hours of rage Donald Trump has been experiencing about his last chief of staff Mark Meadows' texts, revealing that Fox hosts and congressional Republicans were all trying to tell him what to do when the Capitol was being attacked on Jan. 6."

"How livid is Donald Trump tonight about the public revelation that the cowardly Donald Trump Jr. on Jan. 6 finally said what Donald Trump Jr. may have been trying to say for his whole life, but because he is Donald Trump Jr., he was not allowed to say it to his father," O'Donnell said. "He was allowed to say it to a guy working for his father, Mark Meadows."



Trump Jr.'s message to Meadows during the insurrection read, "He has to lead now."

"That is the cry from the deepest part of Donald Trump Jr.'s shallow heart, the hopeless cry from a cowardly son to a cowardly father who has never known how to lead," O'Donnell said. "Donald Trump has never known how to lead anyone, not his children, not his company, which is now under criminal investigation ... and certainly not his country."

