'Decks cleared' for the criminal indictment of Mark Meadows: former federal prosecutor

According to former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, there is nothing besides political factors that are keeping former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows from being indicted for refusing to speak with the House committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection.
Referring to remarks made by a former Florida prosecutor during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday morning, Kirschner said a recent ruling by the Supreme Court "clears the deck" for charges against the former Trump insider.
Noting it has been 45 days since Meadows balked at appearing by claiming executive privilege, the former prosecutor said the assertion no longer holds water and that it is apparent the Department of Justice is taking a deeper look since the court's ruling.
"We now know that the Department of Justice is factoring in the Supreme Court's rejection of Donald Trump's executive privilege claim," Kirschner explained. "And that clears the decks for an indictment of Mark Meadows."
"Because if Donald Trump doesn't have an executive privilege claim, then Mark Meadows can't invoke Trump's by extension," he continued. "I was kind of hoping today [Friday] would be the day -- the day that Mark Meadows was indicted. Why? Because today is day 45. Forty-five days since Congress referred Mark Meadows for criminal prosecution."
"It looks like we'll have to wait," he continued. "At least another couple of days because nobody get indicted on the weekend, so Monday will be day 48. And if we have to wait another couple of days, or couple of weeks, so be it as long as that indictment comes."
