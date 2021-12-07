Mark Meadows no longer plans to cooperate with Jan 6 committee

"Upstairs in the Residence, President Trump was growing anxious," the book describes. "He had given an order for the park to be cleared, and it was not being followed. The various law enforcement agencies that were supposed to be under the command of Bill Barr were clearly not communicating with one another, and it did not seem that a single arrest had yet been made."

Lafayette Park, just north of the White House, doesn't feature a statue of General Marquis de Lafayette, who helped America during the Revolutionary War and the U.S. fight for independence with French allies. It actually features a statue of former President Andrew Jackson, the architect of the Trail of Tears.



Protesters started to go after the statue against the notoriously racist president, which Meadows found unacceptable. He called Trump asking what he had the authority to do.

“Not only do you have the authority,” Trump bellowed according to the Meadows book. “I want you to go out there and bust some heads and make some arrests. We need to restore order.”

"Then I walked out to Lafayette Park, just shy of the Andrew Jackson statue, where rioters were loosening bolts so that they could topple it. I ordered law enforcement surrounding the statue to go in."

He explained that the leaders of the Secret Service were resisting the idea that should intervene.

“Now?” they said, according to the book.

“Yes, now!” Meadows said. “Go in. Stop them from taking down that statue.”

The Meadows book was released Tuesday, just as the former chief of staff announced that he would no longer cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee.