Mark Meadows no longer plans to cooperate with Jan 6 committee

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadow no longer plans to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Capitol riot that took place on Jan. 6, Fox News reports.

According to Meadows and his attorney, they could not come to terms with lawmakers on an arrangement to work with them. "We have made efforts over many weeks to reach an accommodation with the committee," attorney George Terwilliger told Fox News.

READ MORE: Mark Meadows deeply involved in behind-the-scenes efforts to overturn Trump election loss: sources

"Terwilliger said Meadows was looking to appear voluntarily before the committee and answer questions that Meadows believed were not protected by executive privilege. ... Over the weekend, however, the committee demonstrated that they indeed planned to look into privileged subject matters, the attorney said. Terwilliger pointed to how, the committee had issued at least one subpoena to third parties for Meadows's cell phone records, which Meadows intended to turn over voluntarily after screening them for privileged material," Fox's report stated.

Read the full report at Fox News.

SmartNews