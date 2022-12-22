Legal expert suspects DOJ flipped Mark Meadows in two Trump probes

A legal expert says witness transcripts reveal the likely possibility that Mark Meadows has flipped and has cooperated with investigators.

His former aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the House select committee that Meadows' spokesman Ben Williamson called her ahead of her second interview and urged her to say she didn't recall events or statements that might be incriminating to Donald Trump, and legal expert Ryan Goodman said that sounded like witness tampering.

"Mark wants me to let you know that he knows you're loyal and he knows you'll do the right thing tomorrow and that you're going to protect him and the boss," Williamson said, according to Hutchinson's testimony.

That should be enough evidence to squeeze Meadows into becoming a cooperating witness, according to Goodman, a former special counsel for the Department of Defense and co-editor-in-chief for Just Security.

"Essentially Exhibit One for the trial of Mark Meadows for witness tampering," Goodman wrote. "With this kind of criminal exposure, it’s easy to imagine Meadows has flipped and is cooperating with the Justice Department."

Meadows would be an especially helpful witness for federal prosecutors in the Jan. 6 probe and the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation, because he had inside knowledge of each situation.

"The witness tampering and obstruction of the select committee investigation can help Special Counsel Smith to break open areas of the J6 and MAL investigations," Goodman said. "Squeeze, flip, cooperate, squeeze, flip, cooperate."