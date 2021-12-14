Capitol riot committee votes to recommend criminal contempt charges against Mark Meadows

"The violence was evident to all. It was covered in real-time by almost every news channel," said Cheney. "For 187 minutes, President Trump refused to act. When action by our president was required, essential and indeed compelled in his oath to our constitution. Mr. Meadows received numerous text messages, which he has produced without any privilege claim imploring that Mr. Trump take the specific action we all knew his duty required. These text messages leave no doubt the White House knew what was happening here at the Capitol."

She explained that while the attack was underway, he even got a text message from members of the press telling him that the attack was happening.

"One text Mr. Meadows received said quote we are under siege here at the Capitol," she continued. "In a third, 'Mark, protesters are literally storming the Capitol breaking windows on doors rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?' A fourth, 'There is an armed standoff at the House Chamber door.' And another from someone inside the Capitol, 'We are all helpless.' Dozens of texts including from Trump administration officials urged immediate action by the president. Quote, 'He has to come out firmly and tell the protesters to dissipate. Someone is going to get killed.' In another, 'Mark, he needs to stop this now.' A third in all caps, 'TELL THEM TO GO HOME.' A fourth and I quote, 'POTUS needs to calm this shIt down.'"

She also revealed that the unnamed Fox News hosts who told Meadows that Trump had to do something, were Sean Hannity, an informal adviser to the president's 2020 campaign and Laura Ingraham.

"Please get him on tv, destroying everything you have accomplished," texted Ingraham.

"Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol," texted Hannity.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) revealed that Meadows, a former member of Congress, handed over 9,000 pages of documents before he decided he was going to declare executive privlege.

See the full statement from Cheney below:





