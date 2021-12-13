Mark Meadows 'botched' book rollout completely blew up in his face: GOP operative

On CNN Monday, former House GOP communications staffer Brendan Buck outlined how Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows ended up hurting his own position by releasing a tell-all book about the administration.

"Brendan, you've known Mark Meadows for a long time, from when you worked in the House of Representatives and he was a congressman from North Carolina," said anchor Jake Tapper. "The more evidence that comes out about what Meadows knew and did and didn't do, all there in black and white. One would think that would make more House Republicans who have supported the Big Lie reluctant to stay on that train, I would think, no?"

"It's hard to look at what Mark Meadows is doing, his about-face," said Buck. "He went in, was going to testify, and then decided he wasn't. It's hard to look at that in the context of the botched rollout of his book, in which he thought he was going to be flattering the president but created controversy around when the president had COVID and the president turned on him. Mark Meadows turned."

Buck then commented on the symbiotic relationship between Trump and the GOP.

"It's very clear this is a perfect distillation of how Republicans need Donald Trump and Donald Trump needs them," Buck added. "And Mark Meadows probably personally feels he's very much tethered to this guy. If this is turning on me, I have nothing. I imagine most House Republicans are going to stick with Donald Trump and Mark Meadows in this instance."

