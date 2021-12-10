Mark Meadows docs give first real 'window into what Trump was doing' during MAGA riot: CNN's Jamie Gangel

On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," correspondent Jamie Gangel suggested that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol now have the means of determining what President Donald Trump was doing on the day of the incident.

"One of the important things we know is Liz Cheney also says these documents that former chief of staff Mark Meadows has handed over to the committee — let's just repeat, he handed them over voluntary. There was no claim of privilege. More than 6,000 pages of documents," said Gangel. "What Liz Cheney has also said is, those texts, those emails which were on his personal phone are, quote, 'extremely interesting.'"

Gangel then revealed that a source familiar with the committee's work has offered a sneak preview of what the Meadows documents show.

"What they're telling me is that when you look at these text exchanges, email exchanges, this is what was going on in real time," said Gangel. "This is January 6th, the riot is unfolding, and people are emailing Mark Meadows. What is the importance of that? He is with Donald Trump. So the committee now has a window into what was Donald Trump doing and what wasn't he doing. Dereliction of duty is something that many of these members have talked about, why didn't he stop the riot? They may think they have a lot of insight into that question just by looking at these texts and emails that Mark Meadows voluntarily handed over."

