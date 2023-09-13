Judge smacks down Mark Meadows’ bid for emergency stay while citing ‘likelihood’ of losing appeal
Mark Meadows speaking with attendees at the 2019 Teen Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A federal judge has rejected an emergency stay request from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in his Georgia election interference case.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones previously ruled that Meadows could not move his trial from state to federal court. Meadows asked Jones to stay his order until the 11th Circuit could hear an appeal.

But in a Tuesday ruling, Jones said Meadows had not shown that a stay was necessary.

"There is nothing in the summary of arguments he plans to raise in his challenge to the denial of removal to convince this Court that its decision was incorrect," Jones wrote. "Thus, Meadows has shown no likelihood of prevailing on the merits of his appeal."

"Meadows has not shown he is entitled to an emergency stay," the judge concluded.

Read the full ruling here.

