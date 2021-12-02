NYT's Maggie Haberman busts Mark Meadows for denying his own book: 'He has a history of lying about my reporting'

Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows "has a history of lying about my reporting before he confirms it," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman shared on CNN Thursday. "I can't describe which one is worse...it’s bad that they are on the one hand acknowledging they were imperiling all of these people [with the positive COVID-19 test]. Not actually acknowledging."

Haberman recalled the antigen tests that former president Donald Trump brushed off as insignificances at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when he returned a negative result from a different test shortly after the positive.

"He’s pretending, 'No, this wasn’t a positive.' He’s surprised people didn’t see this as some act of radical transparency. The test that he is describing were antigen tests," Haberman said. "The antibodies. All that [he] said is there were no antibodies. We don’t know whether there was virus in his system or not. There is an actual science to this - it is not you get a positive and a negative and you go with whichever you like."

When pressed on why the antigen test reserved a spot in Meadows' book, Haberman quipped, "I think Mark Meadows needs to make money, honestly. I think he has legal bills and they are not being paid by the former president. I think he got an advance -- who knows how much it was. I think he is trying to sell a book. I don’t know that the former president is upset about this [because] the people I have spoken to [said] he wasn’t. He may get upset looking at the coverage. That’s often what happens. Why Mark Meadows does certain things is a mystery."

In Meadows' book, he also commented on Trump's bronze hue.

"I thought that was odd," Haberman commented. "What is confusing about watching this, particularly from what you showed from Newsmax, is [Meadows] is trying so hard to not offend the former president. He is trying so hard not to say things that are going to upset him. Yet describing -- and I’m not saying Meadows did something wrong, it’s just a fact. We also know Trump considers covering him accurately to be covering him unfairly or in a way that he doesn’t like. The fact that he described how bad he looked -- skin hue, dark circles under his eyes -- certainly is true."

Watch the video below to see the full exchange.