'It is so ordered!' Mark Meadows runs out of excuses to avoid testifying in Georgia election probe

A South Carolina judge removed another excuse for Mark Meadows to avoid testifying before a special grand jury investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss in Georgia.

Pickens County judge Edward W. Miller posted the written version of his order commanding the former White House chief of staff to testify before the special county grand jury in Fulton County on Nov. 30, which Meadows had said he was waiting to see before deciding whether to appear.

"This Court concludes as a matter of law that the above-named witness is a necessary and material witness in a Special Grand Jury Investigation ... and that the State has made a proper request for the attendance of the witness, THEREFORE, IT IS ORDERED that the summoned witness, MARK RANDALL MEADOWS, proceed to the Superior Court of Fulton County, Fulton County Courthouse," Miller ruled. "[He shall] remain available to testify until the witness’s attendance is no longer required."

"IT IS SO ORDERED!" the judge added.

Fulton County district attorney issued a subpoena for Meadows' testimony about a Dec. 21, 2020 meeting he attended at the White House discuss allegations of voter fraud and certification of Joe Biden's election win, and he made a "surprise visit" the following day to Cobb County as an audit on absentee ballots was conducted.



Meadows also pressed the Department of Justice to investigate baseless claims of fraud and took part in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call with Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger in which Trump asked election officials to "find" the votes he needed to overturn his loss.