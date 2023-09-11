Mark Meadows seeks emergency halt of judge's order refusing to move Georgia case to federal court
(Photo by Sual Loeb for AFP)

Mark Meadows has asked a judge to pause his order refusing to remove his Georgia criminal case to federal court.

Attorneys for the former White House chief of staff filed a motion Monday asking U.S. District judge Steve Jones to stay his order during the appeals process to prevent state courts from issuing rulings related to his prosecution.

Meadows said he will seek an expedited appeal to the 11th Circuit Court.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Jones on Friday rejected Meadows' request to remove his case to federal court, saying Meadows was not acting within the official duties of his White House role when he helped Trump seek another outcome to his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

He is one of Trump's 18 co-defendants facing racketeering charges, among others, regarding efforts to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia.

Trump, Meadows and 17 others were charged last month in Fulton County.

SmartNews