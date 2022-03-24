'The King of Kings triumphs!' New texts show Mark Meadows linked Trump's election fight to God

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows used explicitly religious language in a text message sent to Ginni Thomas to describe Trump's fight to stay in the White House.

As reported by the Washington Post, Meadows texted Thomas after Trump lost the election to reassure her that President Joe Biden would never reside in the Oval Office.

“This is a fight of good versus evil,” Meadows wrote to Thomas on November 24th, weeks after the election had been called for Biden. “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”

Thomas replied enthusiastically.

“Thank you!!" she wrote. "Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!"

The texts also show Thomas passing on QAnon conspiracy theories directly to Meadows.

"Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition," she wrote in another text.

Thomas is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who so far has not recused himself from any cases related to January 6th despite the fact that his spouse is a potential material witness.