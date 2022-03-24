On Thursday, CNN reported that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol have obtained text messages between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Ginni Thomas, the outspoken far-right activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

"These text messages, according to sources, took place between early November 2020 and mid-January 2021. Thomas recently revealed that she attended the pro-Trump rally that preceded the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, but says she "played no role" in planning the events of that day," reported Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer, Zachary Cohen, and Jamie Gangel. "The content of the text messages may be of interest to the committee's investigation, because it asked Meadows in a subpoena to turn over 'both documents and your deposition testimony regarding these and other matters that are within the scope of the committee's activity.'"

"The revelation of text messages between Thomas and Meadows, both key allies of former President Donald Trump, comes as progressives and some legal ethics experts see her activism as a potential conflict of interest for Justice Thomas' work on some Supreme Court cases," said the report. "Meadows turned over thousands of text messages before he stopped cooperating with the committee. The texts have proven to hold a treasure trove of information about what was going on in the White House in the days leading up to the insurrection, and what people in Trump's orbit were thinking."

Meadows actively attempted to push the Justice Department into investigating conspiracy theories about the election being stolen in the runup to January 6, even demanding an investigation of "Italygate," the nonsense idea that Italian satellites were used to flip results in U.S. voting machines.

Despite his wife's connection to the events around January 6, Thomas refused to recuse himself from a case on whether the House committee could obtain documents from the National Archives about Trump's communications that day — and was the sole justice on the Supreme Court to dissent from allowing them to do so.