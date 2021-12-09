GOP lost it when Clinton didn’t turn over her private emails — now Meadows is doing the same: analyst
Rep. Mark Meadows (C-SPAN2)

It was revealed Wednesday that former chief of staff Mark Meadows handed over some of his communications from his time serving in the White House. Among those were his personal emails and text messages. But as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol revealed, Meadows was using a personal email and phone while communicating with government officials. It's the same thing that Republicans told former Secretary Hillary Clinton was unacceptable.

To make matters worse, Meadows refused to turn over everything to the House committee.

The following is an excerpt from a report at Breitbart:

"According to people who would know, like National Review’s Shannen Coffin, on or near her last day [in office], per government policy, [Meadows] was required to sign what is known as the OF-109 form. Coffin, a former senior lawyer at the State Department, says that the OF-109 is an acknowledgement (sic) that the departing [government] employee has returned and/or turned over all official documents and records..."

The story was a 2015 attack on Clinton, saying, "Signing this OF-109 would only mean Ms. Clinton committed perjury."

It was only after the House committee uncovered Meadows' information and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) sent a letter to Meadows' lawyer that the top White House aide suddenly decided that perhaps he hadn't fully submitted all of his communications required by the laws mandating archives from the president and his staff.

"I'm old enough to remember Breitbart and Co. going nuts over HRC's OF-109 form and if she had perjured herself by not turning over the e-mail server records," noted Lawfare's Bradley Moss. "Now we learn Trump folks didn't turn over stuff either. What a shock."

Trump spent the final months of his campaign hammering Clinton on her personal emails demanding to see every email, even those that were deleted over the course of several years of using the email account.

In his new book, Meadows recalled, "I had turned in my government phone, which was probably full of enough Chinese and Russian viruses to make it physically heavier. I felt like telling the guys in the White House tech shop to just give it the old Hillary Clinton treatment, washing it out with bleach and crushing it under the wheels of a car."

He didn't even mention his personal communications, but according to the committee, Meadows revealed that he turned his personal phone into his carrier when he got a new one.

Ironically, this isn't the first Trump aide to have used a personal email server for official government communications. Ivanka Trump was caught using her personal email server for communications with White House aides. There were hundreds of emails, according to the report.

"Some aides were startled by the volume of Ivanka Trump’s personal emails — and taken aback by her response when questioned about the practice. Trump said she was not familiar with some details of the rules, according to people with knowledge of her reaction," the report said.

No investigation was done on Ms. Trump or Mr. Meadows' email communications, including whether they transferred classified information on the personal email server.

“Russia, if you’re listening — I hope you are able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press. Let’s see if that happens," Trump said during the 2016 campaign. It's unclear if Russia has been able to hack the Ivanka or Meadows' accounts.

