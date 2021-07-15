Mark Meadows desperately begged 'stable pony' Ivanka to convince Trump to stop Jan. 6 insurrection: book

Ivanka Trump was the stabilizing voice that everyone needed on Jan. 6, those in the White House believed.

In their new book, Washington Post reporters, Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker's new book describe the moment-by-moment account of nearly every person President Donald Trump had met urging him to stop the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," the reporters explain that Trump was glued to the screen watching his followers tear apart the building and rage with make-shift weapons in clashes with police. At one point House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called begging Trump to tell them that they had to stop the attackers. Trump claimed they were Antifa, but McCarthy said otherwise.

Other Republicans were blowing up Trump's phone but after McCarthy, he refused to answer it. Kellyanne Conway added her name to the queue, telling the White House to tell Trump he can't just tweet, he must actually go to the Capitol and tell them to stop.

But it was chief of staff Mark Meadows who was begging Ivanka to help. "She spent several hours walking back and forth to the Oval trying to persuade the president to be stronger in telling his supporters he stood with law enforcement and ordering them to disperse."

But just when it appeared she was making progress, Meadows would call her back to the Oval Office. Meadows had been seen on a video taken by Donald Trump Jr. earlier in the day at the Ellipse speech giving an enthusiastic thumbs up.

"I need you to come back down here," Meadows said, according to the book. "We've got to get this under control." He cleared the room of people, saying, "I only want Ivanka, myself and the president in here."

"This cycle repeated itself several times that afternoon," said the report.

"Ivanka was described to me like a stable pony. When the racehorse gets too agitated, you bring the stable pony in to calm him down," another presidential aide told the reporters.

You can read the excerpt of "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year" at the Washington Post.