Mark Meadows testimony could open up the whole Jan. 6 investigation: reporter
Donald Trump's aides and staff lost their appeal to avoid testimony before the Washington, D.C. grand jury over Jan. 6. It's something that New York Times reporter Luke Broadwater said could open the special counsel's probe even further.

"They have been no-commenting everything about these investigations, but my understanding is George Terwilliger is still representing him," said Broadwater. "They participated enough with the Jan. 6th committee to, in the Justice Department's eyes, to avoid a contempt of Congress charge. But now this is really the big moment, because if Mark Meadows has to come in and testify, you know, that could potentially open up the entire investigation."

He explained that Meadows had a considerable role in Jan. 6. He's described as the only other person as close to the center as Donald Trump. Meadows knew who all of the players were and where they were. He liaised with the members of Congress on behalf of Trump about the protests in Congress. At one point, Meadows even flew down to Georgia and tried to push his way into the vote-counting rooms. He was on the phone calls with the Georgia officials when Trump was pressing them to change the election for him.

"So, you know, could he refuse to go in before the grand jury even after a judge's order? I think he would be risking jail time if he did that," Broadwater closed. "So, that would be quite a development if that happened. But I would suspect he now ends up facing questions."

