'She needs to walk back her comments!' Ex-Trump official whines about Dr. Birx's damning CNN interview

Dr. Deborah Birx over the weekend gave a damning account of the Trump administration's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, as she told CNN that she was pressured to not tell the truth about the severity of the pandemic over fears of angering former President Donald Trump.

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows on Monday appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast to accuse Birx of lying about the administration's response to the pandemic, which he claimed was based on sound science.

"The documentary last night seems to be a bunch of people trying to settle scores against President Trump," Meadows said, per Politico reporter Meredith McGraw. "Not one time did the president ever say, your recommendation, I'm not going to go with it. That didn't happen... Dr. Birx needs to walk back her comments."

However, Trump himself has undercut Meadows's claims that he always listened to his own administration's health experts.

In an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham last week, Trump boasted that he didn't listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci and claimed that "I was doing the opposite of what he was saying" much of the time.