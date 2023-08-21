Mark Meadows says Trump left top secret Iran war plans on couch at Bedminster golf resort
President Donald Trump walks with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after returning to the White House from an event at the WWII memorial in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2020. - Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly wrote in a draft of his memoir that his old boss, former President Donald Trump, left a top secret Iran war plan on a couch at his New Jersey golf resort during an interview with a ghost writer. Meadows told prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s team that he heard about the shocking incident by the writer and a publicist but soft-pedaled it in the final published version of his book because it could be “problematic” for Trump, ABC News reported. “On the couch in front of (Trump’s) desk, there’s a four-page report typed up by (Joint ...