Mark Meadows asks for another delay before he's forced to testify to Jan. 6 committee

The House select committee has informed Mark Meadows they intends to enforce its subpoena for his testimony, but his attorneys are still trying to run out the clock.

The panel renewed its fight to obtain testimony and phone records from the former White House chief of staff as part of their investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, after a federal judge dismissed his lawsuit seeking to nullify the orders, but his attorney asked the court to reconsider or delay enforcement.

"I was notified [Tuesday] by representatives for Verizon Wireless that they had been contacted by investigative counsel from Defendant the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol following this Court’s ruling," wrote attorney John Moran. "Verizon Wireless further informed me that the Select Committee was seeking their immediate compliance with the subpoena issued on November 22, 2021 for Mr. Meadows’s personal call and text records. Verizon Wireless further conveyed their understanding of the Select Committee’s position that the Select Committee would insist on prompt compliance unless and until Mr. Meadows sought and obtained a stay or injunction pending further proceedings."

Moran also said attorneys for the select committee informed him they intended to secure Meadows' deposition, which had been the subject of a subpoena issued in September, along with his phone records.