Federal judge stays Mark Meadows' attempt to avoid testifying to the Jan. 6 committee
Mark Meadows speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

A federal judge has denied Mark Meadows' attempt to stop the demand that he must testify to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, Law and Crime reporter Adam Klasfeld tweeted.

Meadows lost the last legal attempt to protect him from testifying to the Jan. 6 committee, claiming executive privilege. The current executive, however, President Joe Biden, has waved all privilege for anything involving Jan. 6, he said. Still, Meadows appealed for reconsideration of the previous ruling. While waiting for the reconsideration, however, Meadows asked that the demand he testify be stayed.

Judge Carl Nichols said "no."

"The Court will issue a decision on the pending motion for reconsideration in due course," the judge wrote.

Meadows is close to running out the clock on the Jan. 6 committee. Republicans will soon take over control of Congress and the Jan. 6 committee will likely be finalized by then.

Committee chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told reporters on Thursday that he will "hit print" on the final report in early December. So, it means Meadows has little time to schedule an interview.

Meadows' top aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, testified under oath to the committee about a number of moments on and before Jan. 6. In one comment, she testified that Meadows told her things were going to get "really, really bad" on Jan. 6, proving he was well aware of the impending violence. Meadows was also among those getting text messages from officials on Jan. 6 as well as after the election as Republicans looked to the White House for guidance on how to fight back against losing the 2020 election.

The committee also approved a subcommittee that will be led by led by Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Liz Cheney (R-WI), Adam Schiff (R-CA) and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (R-CA). They'll look to whether or not to make criminal and civil referrals to the Justice Department, Thompson also said.

