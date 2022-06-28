Here are the bombshells surprise J6 Committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson has already dropped
Cassidy Hutchinson

Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson will be the star witness at a surprise House Select Committee hearing on Tuesday, and Politico's Ryan Lizza and Eugene Daniels report that she's already dropped a number of shock revelations about former President Donald Trump's efforts to illegally stay in power.

While it's not known what new information Hutchinson will be giving at Tuesday's hearing, her past testimony has already revealed a number of explosive stories about Trump and other White House officials' actions in the days leading up to the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol.

Among other things, Hutchison has revealed that multiple Republican lawmakers sought preemptive pardons for their roles in helping Trump stay in power; that Meadows burned documents in his office shortly after having a meeting with Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who was a key congressional ally in the efforts to block certification of the 2020 election; that Meadows said Trump believed Vice President Mike Pence deserved to be hanged; that White House counsel Pat Cipollone informed the Trump White House that their plan to use "alternate" electors was flatly illegal; and that Trump stopped talking about invoking martial law because "it became clear that there would be mass resignations, including lawyers in the White House Counsel's Office."

Given all this, expectations for Hutchinson's testimony are high in terms of what new information she might reveal.

The hearing is set to begin at 1 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday.

