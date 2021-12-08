Mark Meadows reveals the time when Trump felt most 'despondent'

Former President Donald Trump was known for always projecting confidence in his ability to win even in the face of overwhelming odds of defeat.

However, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows recalls that the former president was "despondent" when the United States Supreme Court rejected his bid to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

As reported by Business Insider, Trump seemed to really think that the Supreme Court, which included three justices whom he appointed, would step in to throw out President Joe Biden's certified election win.

"To this day, I don't think I've ever seen President Trump quite as despondent as he was when I walked into the Oval Office in late December," Meadows recalled. "My head hanging low, I informed him that the Supreme Court would not be hearing out challenges to the election results."

Trump reportedly then asked incredulously, "Can you believe that?"

In reality, the vast majority of legal experts expected the Supreme Court to reject Trump's bid to overturn the election results, as the Trump campaign lost dozens of court cases in lower courts before heading to the Supreme Court.



