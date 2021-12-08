Trump's election lie falls flat again as right-wing Wisconsin group finds 'no evidence of widespread fraud'

In a blow to former President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories, Forbes reported on Tuesday that a right-wing legal group in Wisconsin has released the results of its investigation into the 2020 presidential election — and concluded that there was no evidence the election was corrupted by voter fraud.

"The investigation by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) found 'no evidence of widespread voter fraud,' which it defined as 'an intentional effort to subvert the election' by preventing voters who support a specific candidate from voting or having their vote counted, 'attempting to procure votes that were never cast' or 'falsely increasing' one candidate’s vote share," reported Alison Durkee.

In an extra blow, WILL found that Democrats performed "worse than expected" in areas that used equipment from Dominion Voting Systems — an elections company that has been the target of conspiracy theories from Trump allies who have claimed their machines switched votes to Joe Biden.

"In all likelihood, more eligible voters cast ballots for Joe Biden than Donald Trump," concluded WILL — although the report was sure to note the group still recommends new voting restrictions.

WILL has previously stirred controversy by filing a lawsuit to force hundreds of thousands of voters to be purged from the Wisconsin voter rolls.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election was corrupt or rigged, even though reports indicate his own lawyers knew that his accusations were completely unfounded. His conspiracy theories have formed the basis for crackdowns on voting rights all around the country, as well as partisan "audits" of vote counts, most notably in Maricopa County, Arizona.