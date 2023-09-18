Former FBI official issues a warning for Mark Meadows: 'You can't out-lawyer crime'

Mark Meadows is still fighting his effort to move his case from Georgia state court to federal court. But he handed prosecutors a gift when he testified under oath in the attempt to get his case out of the state court. Then, the effort failed.

What has developed this week is that Donald Trump is sending messages to Mark Meadows on social media about being "loyal." The problem is that Meadows' only options are to capitulate to what he revealed under oath in the hearing and accept his sentence, or throw Trump under the bus.

"What's interesting about the Meadows' conversation is it's always shielded in the mystique," pointed out MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Monday. "He has a real lawyer he's going to be fine. I think maybe he overplayed that hand, and he may be in, I know it's not a legal term, deep do-do."

Former FBI official, the ex-former assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, agreed that Meadows does have a respected lawyer, but he doesn't think it will work in this case.

"The lesson is you can't out-lawyer crime," said Figliuzzi. "I mean, it's — you know, trying to say you're acting in your official capacity, for example, when you're committing crimes that have to do with the campaign is laughable. He's got the best argument more than anyone, I think, on this attempt to go to federal court, but it's not going to win. It would be a shocker to win."

he confessed he empathized with Meadows' lawyer and the predicament that they were in, but it's what he signed onto when he agreed to be Meadows' lawyer.

"For all we know, his lawyer might be counseling Mark Meadows to cooperate, and Mark, as we said earlier, is thinking: I'm in this. I'm going to go against the organized crime group, how do I survive? Should I hang in for a pardon? I think time is on the side of Jack Smith in that over time, it's been my experience, as prison becomes more and more a possibility, particularly in the state of Georgia, not pleasant, been there, done that, in terms of my work there in the FBI. Yeah, he might go, 'I'm not going down for this guy.' It's a tough long road."

