Mark Meadows whines that moving case to federal court is 'unnecessarily complicated'

Mark Meadows and his legal team filed a brief complaining that District Attorney Fani Willis is making his attempts to move his case to federal court "unnecessarily complicated."

Georgia Public Radio's Stephen Fowler posted a link to a court filing in which Meadows argues that he's not just any random person employed in a federal capacity – he was working for the president.

"The district court unnecessarily complicated a straightforward federal officer removal case, and in the process, committed errors that raise serious constitutional concerns," the filing alleges. "This case involves the Chief of Staff to the President, not an oil or tobacco company or some other individual with a tenuous claim to be acting as a federal officer; a prosecution against the federal officer, rather than someone purportedly 'acting under' him."

"This is not a case where the Chief of Staff went down to Georgia in his private capacity and got in some kerfuffle," it continues.

The filing goes on to claim that fighting the election is part of the official duties of a chief of staff to the president.

Among the arguments he made involves associating Meadows with Trump himself. The filing quotes President Gerald Ford who described the chief of staff role as "a person that you have total confidence in who works so closely with you that in effect his is almost an alter ego." Donald Trump is also charged in the Fulton County case.

It then repeats the claim that since Meadows was in a federal job, the case should be in federal court. It's an argument that former FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann and MSNBC's Ari Melber called absurd, saying that if a federal employee were to rob a bank in Georgia, they would still be charged in Georgia and their position wouldn't dictate under which court a defendant can be charged.

