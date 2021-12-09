National Archives: Mark Meadows did 'not properly' store his White House records
Cnn screenshot

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is looking at facing criminal contempt charges over his refusal to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, and now the National Archives says he failed to properly store his White House records.

Politico reports that the National Archives on Thursday confirmed it's working with Meadows to get him to hand over a full batch of records that he failed to deliver.

“NARA is working with counsel to Mark Meadows to obtain any Presidential records that were not properly copied or forwarded into his official account," a spokesperson explained to the publication.

A source close to Meadows confirmed that the former Trump chief of staff was working to hand over his full records and claimed that he was "not worried at all" about consequences for failing to follow protocols.

READ MORE: 'Seems clear he's worried about perjury': CNN's Burnett connects the dots on Mark Meadows's obstruction

The revelations come as Meadows is set to potentially face criminal charges for his sudden decision to back out of cooperating with the Capitol riot probe.

CNN's Manu Raju reported on Thursday that a full House of Representatives vote to hold Meadows in criminal contempt is set for next Tuesday.

SmartNews