New book pinpoints the exact moment Trump’s relationship deteriorated with his top military official

Donald Trump's relationship ended with his top military official after the fallout over his photo opportunity outside a Washington, D.C., church.

The former president stood outside St. John's Church after U.S. Park police used chemical irritants to clear protesters from the area, and a new book, "Frankly We Did Win This Election," reveals that Trump and joint chiefs chairman Mark Milley had a heated disagreement over the public reaction in an Oval Office meeting, reported Axios.

"Why did you apologize?" Trump asked Milley. "That's weak."

"Not where I come from," Milley replied. "It had nothing to do with you. It had to do with me and the uniform and the apolitical tradition of the United States military."

Trump took that as a personal affront.

"I don't understand that," Trump said. "It sounds like you're ashamed of your president."

"I don't expect you to understand," Milley said.

Another new book, "I Alone Can Fix it," reveals that Milley was legitimately concerned that Trump was acting like Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in his efforts to hold onto power after losing the 2020 election.