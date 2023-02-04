Author of new Trump book could get disbarred

The author of the highly anticipated forthcoming book 'People vs Donald Trump' is facing serious consequences for his in-depth recount of the attempted prosecution of the former President.

Mark Pomerantz is the author and former Manhattan District Attorney Special Prosecutor who gained national notoriety when he resigned after the Manhattan District Attorney didn't perform up to his standards, as he has already caused a stir by expressing his opinion that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg made many mistakes in prosecuting Trump.

A national prosecutors group issued a letter stating that Pomerantz's behind-the-scenes details could lead to disbarment and even a felony criminal charge if his book violates ethical commitments. Pomerantz said Bragg's problems with the investigation began from the start as he delayed building a working relationship with him and Carey Dunne, the other leading prosecutors. Pomerantz and Dunne both quit February 2021.

In direct contrast with his predecessor Cy Vance, Jr., Bragg believed that he did not have enough evidence to prosecute Trump for criminal intent for his financial manipulation of corporate asset values.

Pomerantz came out of retirement to work on the Trump case in 2021.

