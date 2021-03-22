MAGA rioter who says Americans were 'robbed' of election has two past robbery convictions
www.rawstory.com

A man who was arrested for rioting at the United States Capitol on January 6th told investigators that he believed the 2020 election was being "robbed" from the American people.

However, as Newsweek reports, the suspect has long personal experience with robbery.

During his interview with the FBI, MAGA rioter Mark Ponder said that he felt he had to storm the Capitol building because the Supreme Court and former Attorney General Bill Barr weren't doing enough to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House.

"You cannot stand if someone is going to take it from you, if you are going to get robbed," he said. "And you go to work every day and you go outside and somebody robs you. That's something you can't take, right?... And that's how I feel about this election."

According to Newsweek, Ponder has two different robbery convictions of his own.

"In 2008, he admitted to entering a PNC bank, demanding money and walking out with $2,469," the publication writes. "A week later, he admitted to stealing a taxi after he forced the driver and a passenger out of the vehicle."

Ponder now faces allegations of assaulting a Capitol police officer, as prosecutors allege that he beat an officer with a long pole.