GOP North Carolina Lt. Gov.: All politicians who promote vaccination should be thrown out of office

In a new speech, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, demanded that all politicians who encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 should be voted out of office.

"Anybody that takes this vaccine needs to be voted out of office," said Robinson, to applause from his audience. "It's not your job to convince anybody to take that vaccine. That's not your job. Your job is to make sure it's available to anybody who wants it. That's your job. And you should give them good, solid, scientific information about that vaccine and about the virus so that they can make an informed decision for themselves. I don't care whether it's Governor Cooper. I don't care whether it's Joe Biden. Nobody should be telling anybody that they should have to take this vaccine."

Robinson went on to say that he knows several doctors who don't want the vaccine.

A former gun rights activist, Robinson has come under fire for hateful speech on social media. He has called gay people "devil-worshipping child molesters," the teenagers who survived the Parkland school shooting "silly little immature media prosti-tots," transgender identity a "mass delusion" to "glorify Satan," and repeatedly attacked both Jews and Muslims.

Watch below: